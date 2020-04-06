StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier EasyJet said it expected to have access to cash reserves of around £2.3bn by Thursday to help it ride out the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it had issued £600m of commercial paper through the UK government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility.
It had also issued a utilisation request to fully draw down on its $500m revolving credit facility, secured against aircraft assets.
'Given the possibility of a prolonged grounding EasyJet will continue to consider further liquidity and funding options,' EasyJet said.
At 2:54pm: [LON:EZJ] Easyjet PLC share price was +64.2p at 539.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
