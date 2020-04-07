StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron said it had signed a research agreement with a 'major pharmaceutical company' that it didn't name.
The agreement would explore the potential use of ReNeuron's proprietary exosomes to deliver novel therapeutics.
ReNeuron said its exosomes are derived from its neural stem cell line and have the ability to cross the blood brain barrier and to be manufactured at scale.
It would be paid by the pharmaceutical company for manufacturing and loading the exosomes in the initial phase of the collaboration.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: