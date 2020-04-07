StockMarketWire.com - Gold explorer SolGold said a fresh mineral resource estimate had firmed up the viability of the Alpala porphyry copper-gold deposit at the Cascabel poject in Northern Ecuador.
Alpha was estimated to have a mineral resource of 2.66bn tonnes at 0.53% copper equivalent, at a 0.21% copper equivalent cut-off grade, among other findings.
'This significantly increases our confidence that the economics identified in the preliminary economic assessment are achievable and are based on a bankable porphyry orebody,' chief executive Nick Mather said.
At 9:27am: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was +0.46p at 18.86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: