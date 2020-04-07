StockMarketWire.com - Antalya Mining reported a fall in profit as revenue was hurt by falling copper prices.
In 2019, pre-tax profit fell to €37m from €41m on-year as revenue slipped to €187m from €189m.
Copper production rose 6.7% to 44,950 tonnes from 42,114 tonnes on-year, reflecting the positive impact of the expansion project at Proyecto Riotinto, which was completed and commissioned on budget at the end of the last year.
Copper prices fell 7.5% to US$2.73 per pound on-year.
Looking ahead to 2020, the company guided production within in a range of 55,000 to 58,000 tonnes of copper, targeting an improvement on 2019 production.
Cash costs and all in sustaining costs (AISC) was expected to range from US$1.95/lb to US$2.05/lb and from US$2.20/lb to US$2.30/lb, respectively. At 10:00am: [LON:ATYM] Atalaya Mining PLC share price was +4.5p at 102.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
