StockMarketWire.com - Photonic components & systems manufacturer Gooch & Housego warned the Covid-19 pandemic would 'likely' deliver a material short-term on performance.
'It is uncertain how long the current Covid-19 emergency will last, but there is likely to be a material short term impact on G&H,' the company said.
Trading in the first half of 2020, which was weighted more toward fibre optics, A&D and life sciences, was expected to have been lower than the same time prior year, the company added.
The company said, however, that its order book remained at a 'good' level.
As at 31 March 2020, its order book was at £91.7m, down 1.7% from £93.2m on-year.
'The company remains in a good financial position with a strong balance sheet and good levels of available cash. We have recently completed an amendment to our existing credit facility, giving a total facility of $50m until April 2023,' Gooch & Housego said.
