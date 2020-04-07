StockMarketWire.com - Construction software group Elecosoft said it wouldn't pay a final dividend for 2019 to to the potential impact on its business from the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it had traded well in the first quarter in 2020 but the situation had recently begun to worsen.
'Feedback from some of our customers and channel partners suggests that we are likely to experience a degree of disruption to our operations going forward due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in the period,' Elecosoft said.
'For example, we have already experienced some disruption to the delivery of our face-to-face services which currently account for 19% of our total revenues.'
'However, we have already taken steps to mitigate the impact of this disruption and all our face-to-face training and consultancy offerings are now being offered and delivered online to our customers.'
At 2:17pm: [LON:ELCO] Elecosoft PLC share price was +10.75p at 62.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
