StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom said its revenue had risen 40% in the first quarter as it welcomed dozens more advertisers.
Revenue in the three months through December increased to $6.4m, up from $4.6m on-year.
The company's brand advertiser count of rose 52% to 271.
'We are still developing an understanding of how Covid-19 will impact podcasting,' chief executive Stuart Last said.
'Early indications are that we will see more caution from advertisers during the second quarter, although they remain committed to the podcast medium by increasing their levels of long-term support for proven networks.'
'The board will continue to monitor these developments closely, but believes that Audioboom remains in a strong position.'
At 2:37pm: [LON:BOOM] Audioboom Group share price was +32p at 187p
