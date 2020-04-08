StockMarketWire.com - Defence company BAE Systems announced a bond offering of U.S.$1.3bn paying 3.4% interest per year and maturing on 15 April 2030.
The net proceeds of the offering would be used to either fund part of the company's employment benefit plans deficit or repay certain amounts then outstanding under BAE Systems' short-term commercial paper program that would be used to fund part of its post-employment benefit plans deficit, the company said.
The offering was expected to close on or about 14 April 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
