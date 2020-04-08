StockMarketWire.com - Insurer Direct Line suspended its dividend following a request from regulatory authorities urging insurers to exercise fiscal prudence in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.
On 31 March, The Prudential Regulation Authority penned a letter requested that insurance companies remain prudent in their approach to dividends. While the EIOPA on 2 April 2020, urged insurers to temporarily suspend all discretionary dividend distributions and said that this suspension should be reviewed as the economic impact of Covid-19 started to become clearer.
The company said it would review this position alongside half-year results and on an ongoing basis once it was possible to have a better understanding of the impacts of Covid-19 on customers and the business.
At 31 March 2020, the group's Solvency II coverage ratio was estimated to be towards the top of its 140% to 180% risk appetite range at 176%.
'In normal circumstances, the Group would be well placed to pay the final dividend, taking the Group's solvency to 161%,' the company said.
Travel gross reported incurred claims at 31 March 2020 totalled £22m before reinsurance cover of around £18.5m.
'Early signs across the rest of the group indicate a reduction in claims, particularly in motor, as customers stay at home,' it added
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
