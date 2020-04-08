StockMarketWire.com - AG Barr pulled its dividend and warned lockdown measures would deliver a material hit to performance as the Irn-Bru maker reported a fall in profit amid weaker-than-expected performance in its core soft drinks business.
Sales of soft drinks from "impulse" customers, which accounted for 40% of revenue, had significantly reduced following the government's 'lock-down' measures, introduced on 23 March, prompting the company to warn of a material adverse impact to its financial performance.
For the 52 weeks ended 25 January 2020. pre-tax profit fell 16% to £37.4m on-year and revenue fell 8.4% to £255.7m.
The company blamed the poor performance on weakness in its core soft drinks business. 'Possibly the biggest impact on soft drinks this year was the weather, with an average summer following on from the hottest summer on record in 2018. Consumption levels fell across the market, with most soft drinks sub categories declining,' it added.
As part of a series of moves including a 20% cut to board member and senior executives' salary, AG Barr said was not proposing a final dividend at this time, and would review the dividend position when there was greater visibility of the impact of Covid-19.
At 8:10am: [LON:BAG] Barr A.G. PLC share price was -21.25p at 487.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: