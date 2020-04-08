StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it had acquired nine properties and development sites for a combined £56.1m.
The acquisitions followed the company's £136.1m equity capital raise completed in March.
A further portfolio as the final stages of acquisition, which was expected to completed in April, Urban Logistics REIT said.
'Covid-19 has posed challenges for business and society as governments seek to manage the contagion and its long-term impact,' chief executive Richard Moffitt said.
'The crisis has highlighted the importance of warehousing and distribution real estate, especially scarce regional and last mile properties focused on essential goods and consumer staples.'
'Our strong balance sheet, conservative debt and robust rent roll performance enables the business to manage the impact of Covid-19.'
'We will continue to proceed cautiously and review further acquisition opportunities and report on these when appropriate.'
At 9:20am: [LON:SHED] Urban Logistics REIT Plc share price was 0p at 126.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
