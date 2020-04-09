StockMarketWire.com - Metals mining company Central Asia Metals said production was currently on track to meet full-year 2020 guidance for as performance in the first quarter was unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the first quarter 2020, both the Sasa mine in North Macedonia and the Kounrad facility in Kazakhstan continued to operate, with no disruptions to production or sales during the period due to Covid-19, the company said.
Kounrad's first quarter of 2020 copper production was 3,201 tonnes, and the company said it expected to reach the milestone of 100,000 tonnes of copper produced from Kounrad in the second quarter of 2020.
Production was currently on track to meet full-year 2020 guidance, with copper expected in a range of 12,500-to-13,500 tonnes, zinc in a range of 23,000-to-25,000 tonnes and lead within a range of 30,000-to-32,000 tonnes
At 10:23am: [LON:CAML] Central Asia Metals PLC share price was +7.4p at 136.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: