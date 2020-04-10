UK
16/04/2020 08:30 BOE Credit Conditions Survey
US
13/04/2020 18:00 Federal Budget Balance
14/04/2020 12:30 Import Prices m/m
15/04/2020 12:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
15/04/2020 12:30 Retail Sales m/m
15/04/2020 12:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
15/04/2020 13:15 Industrial Production m/m
15/04/2020 13:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
15/04/2020 14:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
15/04/2020 14:00 Business Inventories m/m
15/04/2020 18:00 Beige Book
15/04/2020 20:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
16/04/2020 12:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
16/04/2020 12:30 Building Permits
16/04/2020 12:30 Housing Starts
16/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
17/04/2020 14:00 CB Leading Index m/m
EU
13/04/2020 06:00 German Final CPI m/m
15/04/2020 06:45 French Final CPI m/m
16/04/2020 08:00 Italian Trade Balance
16/04/2020 09:00 Industrial Production m/m
17/04/2020 09:00 Final Core CPI y/y
17/04/2020 09:00 Final CPI y/y
JP
15/04/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
16/04/2020 04:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
16/04/2020 23:30 National Core CPI y/y
