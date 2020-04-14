StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Next said it had reopened its online businesses 'in a very limited way', having implemented additional Covid-19 safety measures and consulted with staff and the relevant union.
'Initially only categories that our customers most need will be offered, such as childrenswear and selected small home items,' Next said.
'Other product ranges may be added at a later date,' it added.
Operations would be conducted by employees were were 'willing and able to safely return to work'.
The sale of a relatively low volume of products would mean the company only needed a small number of staff onboard.
Customers would only be permitted to order a number of items that could be picked safely on any given day.
Once that point was reach, Next said it would stop taking orders and convert the website to 'browse only' until the following morning.
Next had announced the closure of the online business on 26 March, having already shuttered all of its physical stores.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
