StockMarketWire.com - Specialist lender Paragon Banking said it would not pay an interim dividend, citing uncertainty created by the Covid-19 crisis.
Paragon Banking said it planned to consider an appropriate dividend for the year as a whole with its full-year results in November.
Specialist buy-to-let lending flows in the six months through March 2020 had risen 0.2% to £694.6m, while commercial lending rose 5.7% to £481.3m.
Other mortgage lending fell 30% to £98.2m as the company refocused towards specialist buy-to-let.
Paragon Banking said said it was too early to assess the size of the impact of Covid-19 on its business.
It said it had a strong capital base and significant liquidity, with a CET1 capital ratio at 29 February of 14.4%.
'Paragon is a strong, resilient and diversified business,' chief executive Nigel Terrington said.
'Whilst there will undoubtedly be challenges ahead, we are well positioned and will take all responsible action to mitigate any potential impact.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
