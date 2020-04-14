StockMarketWire.com - German business park investor Sirius Real Estate said a small number of tenants experiencing difficulties due to the Covid-19 crisis had requested a deferral of rental and service charge payments.
The company said that since the beginning of the crisis letting enquiry levels had decreased, having an impact on viewings and new lettings.
Still, over 13,000 square metres of new lettings had been completed since 1 March, generating €1.2m of annualised rent.
The collection of rent and service charge income for the month of April had remained 'relatively robust', with over 75% of billing collected by working day seven, representing about 90% of the normal working pattern.
Sirius Real Estate said it had completed its financial year through March 2020 with a strong balance sheet, supported by total cash balances in excess of €121m.
It also said that its top 50 tenants made up 44% of its rent roll and included some large multi-national companies, while 7% was comprised of government agencies.
For the year through March 2020, annualised rent roll increased to €90.3m, up from €87.8m, while like-for-like annualised rent roll rose 6.1% to €81.2m.
Like-for-like occupancy increased to 87%, up from 85% on-year.
'We are maintaining a close eye on the situation as it evolves daily with the welfare and interests of our staff and tenants very much in the forefronts of our minds,' chief executive Andrew Coombs said.
'Sirius operates a particularly well diversified portfolio of properties together with a strong operating platform across Germany and we are well placed to maintain operational continuity through the duration of the crisis.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
