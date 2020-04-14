StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Glencore flagged further disruptions to its global operations after the several countries extended lockdown measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. The company said, however, it was considering resuming activity at its nickel and zinc operations in Quebec before 4 May.
The government of Quebec in Canada had extended the order for all non-essential businesses to remain closed until 4 May, but mining had been classed an essential activity with effect from 15 April. 'Accordingly, our Raglan (nickel) and Matagami (zinc) operations in Quebec are analysing options to restart operations before 4 May,' the company said.
In Colombia, the president imposed a 19-day quarantine for the country from 25 March, and this had now been extended to 27 April., the company said. Prodeco's mining operations remained on care and maintenance, while the port continued to operate.
In Peru, meanwhile, its independently managed, joint venture operation, Antamina took the decision to de-mobilise the workforce and halt operations for a likely period of approximately 2 weeks in order to disinfect and increased protocols for those arriving at and departing from site.
Glencore's ferroalloys and two of its coal operations in South Africa currently remained on care and maintenance and the government had extended its nationwide lockdown to 30 April.
In Zambia, Glencore was currently in discussions on the way forward with the Government of Zambia after Mopani's recent announcement regarding the transition of its mining operations to care and maintenance, the company said.
