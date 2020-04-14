StockMarketWire.com - Brazil-focused miner Serabi Gold reported a fall in first-quarter production owing to a mill breaking down at its Palito asset, but said a rising gold price was working 'hugely' in its favour.
Gold output in the three months through March fell to 9,020 ounces, down from 10,164 on-year.
Chief executive Mike Hodgson said although the company had lost over 18 milling days, production had bounced back in March to a monthly record of 3,700 ounces.
Hodgson said the workforce at its production site had requested no rotation of workers, at least not until testing of oncoming workers was possible, to keep the site virus free.
'With this strategy, whilst we may not be able to quite reach our budgeted levels of production, I think we can come close,' he said.
'Gold price and exchange rates are hugely in our favour, so we are at least in these troubled times finding success as a gold producer.'
At 9:48am: [LON:SRB] Serabi Mining PLC share price was +10.5p at 72p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
