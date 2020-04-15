StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Quiz said it had reopened its online operations, though offering 'standard' delivery services only.
The company said its distribution centre was reopening and would be staffed employees 'who are willing and able to return to work safely'.
Quiz said it had significantly reduced the number of employees working at the centre at any given time to enable strict social distancing.
'A number of additional safety measures have also been implemented, including deep cleaning and the provision of personal protection equipment in order to keep its employees safe and protected,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
