StockMarketWire.com - Plumbing services provider Ferguson withdrew its dividend to conserve cash and said was preparing for lower activity in U.S. activity as further regions were likely to experience disruption due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The company withdrew the interim dividend due for payment on 30 April 2020. The company also revised its existing capital expenditure plans, expecting it to be in the region of $280-to-$300m for the fiscal year. In the two months ended March, group revenue was up 7.3% as trading was not materially impacted by Covid-19 virus, the company said But within the last ten days the impact of Covid-19 had significantly increased mainly as a result of government actions and societal reactions as individual cities and states in the US have been increasingly impacted by the virus, the company said.
'To date, the majority of our US branch network has remained open. However, we are preparing carefully for lower activity levels given the likelihood of further regions experiencing disruption due to the spread of the virus,' it added.
Ferguson also said it had decided to seek shareholder approval for an additional listing of its shares in the US rather than a primary listing as it expected it would be unable to secure a 75% majority for the latter option.
'If approved, the additional listing is expected to take effect in the first half of calendar year 2021,' it added.
