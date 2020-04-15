StockMarketWire.com - Song rights investor Hipgnosis Songs said it had agreed to up the size of its revolving credit facility by £50m to £150m, to fund investments and provide additional working capital.
The increased had been agreed with a syndicated group of lenders, with JPMorgan Chase Bank as lead arranger.
Hipgnosis Songs said it may request a further £50m increase subject to certain conditions.
The facility's maturity date had also been extended to 2 April 2025, from from 29 August 2022.
At 9:23am: [LON:SONG] Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited share price was -0.05p at 99.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
