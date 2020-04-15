StockMarketWire.com - Song rights investor Hipgnosis Songs said it had agreed to up the size of its revolving credit facility by £50m to £150m, to fund investments and provide additional working capital.

The increased had been agreed with a syndicated group of lenders, with JPMorgan Chase Bank as lead arranger.

Hipgnosis Songs said it may request a further £50m increase subject to certain conditions.

The facility's maturity date had also been extended to 2 April 2025, from from 29 August 2022.


