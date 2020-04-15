StockMarketWire.com - Exploration group Kavango Resources said it had raised gross proceeds of £358,500 in a placing and subscription.
The financing comprised of a £218K placing and subscription, the issue of £38K zero coupon convertible loan notes 2021 and the issue of £102,500 of a series of 10% convertible loan notes 2021 .
The company also announced the conditional sale of a 51% stake in its prospective Ditau to Power Metal Resources for £150K. The sale remained subject to contract and a due diligence process.
'Funds raised will be used for general working capital, to carry out work across the company's three project areas in the Kalahari Suture Zone, the Kalahari Copper Belt and Ditau,' the company said.
At 10:02am: [LON:KAV] Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.2p at 0.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: