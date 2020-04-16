StockMarketWire.com - Engineering and industrial software maker Aveva said it expected revenue to grow 9%, but warned that revenue for fiscal 2021 would be hurt by expected reductions in capital expenditure in the oil and gas sector.
'Expected reductions in capital expenditure, predominantly in the oil & gas sector, will lead to lower than previously targeted revenue, particularly in Aveva's engineering business area, while reduced GDP will impact demand for new licences,' the company said.
'Revenue may be impacted by disruption caused by the global macro-economic downturn, particularly in the first six months of the financial year from 1 April to 30 September 2020, especially set against a strong comparative period,' the company added.
The dour update arrived as the company said revenue growth for the year ended March 2020 was expected to be approximately 9% on a reported basis for the full year, with recurring revenue exceeding the medium-term target of 60% of total revenue, ahead of schedule.
'Strong growth in rental & subscription revenue was partly offset by significantly lower initial & perpetual licences and services, as intended. Overall software revenue grew by over 10%,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.