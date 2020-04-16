StockMarketWire.com - Rentokil Initial reported a rise in group revenue in the first three months of 2020 and announced it has drawn down funds from the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) as part of steps to conserve cash.
In its first quarter trading update, it reported group ongoing revenue rose by 7.2% and ongoing operating profit grew slightly ahead of revenue in the three months to 31 March 2020, while group net operating margins grew in line with expectations, including in its key North America region.
In the first quarter, Rentokil Initial saw group ongoing revenue in pest control increase by 9.3%, hygiene by 4.6% and protect and enhance by 1.9%. It reported that while the net impact from the Coronavirus outbreak was 'not significant' for the first 10 weeks of the year, the company saw a 'marked impact' in the last two weeks of March, as the crisis deepened. In March, overall group ongoing revenue was 4.4% above the prior year, with pest control up 6.6% and hygiene up 2.6%.
Its protect and enhance category was more impacted, according to the trading update, with ongoing revenue declining by 2.3%, and ongoing revenue from its France workwear operations declining 9.8%.
Despite seeing an increased global demand for hygiene services, Rentokil announced it has drawn down funds under the government's CCFF and as a result now has £1.2bn of cash of which £550m is drawn down on its revolving credit facility.
The company said it has identified over £100m of cost savings from salary reductions for the board and senior management grades, reduction of the CEO's Q2 salary by 35%, measures including furloughs and other government-funded job protection schemes, lay-offs and salary and hours reductions.
Chief executive Andy Ransom said: 'Our people will always be the essential driver of our success and while we are having to make some extremely difficult decisions to introduce furlough schemes and reduce salaries this is helping to protect the company and our financial resources.'
