StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Barratt Developments said it would furlough around 85% of its employees as part of a series of measures to cut costs.
Following measures announced in April including the suspension of its dividend and land buying activity, the company said it was in the process of furloughing around 85% of its employees. 'We will pay furloughed employees their normal pay while they are furloughed until at least the end of May 2020, but added.
All executive directors, the wider executive and regional managing director team, the chairman and the non-executive directors, meanwhile, agreed to a voluntary 20% reduction in base salary and fees, effective from April 2020. In addition, they have also agreed to waive any salary or fee increase for 2021.
The company said it had sold more homes between 23 March 2020 and 12 April 2020, and reiterated that all existing financial guidance was suspended.
The company delivered 1,349 home completions (including JVs), taking the total completions to 11,713 homes in the period to 12 April 2020, compared with 10,954 homes last year.
'Our total forward sales are 12,376 homes at a value of £2,891.9m (including JVs). Whilst our sales centres and construction sites remain closed, we expect any further home completions and reservations to be very limited,' it added.
