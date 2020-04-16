StockMarketWire.com - Dechra said it had completed the acquisition of the worldwide rights of Kindred Biosciences' cat weight loss treatment portfolio for $43m.
The addition of Mirataz 'significantly enhances the Dechra portfolio and is fully complementary to its existing product offering to veterinarians,' the company said.
'Mirataz is the first and only FDA and EMA approved transdermal medication for the management of weight loss in cats, a major problem encountered by veterinarians and owners when treating other underlying medical conditions
At 8:02am: [LON:DPH] Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC share price was +57p at 2691p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
