StockMarketWire.com - Royal Dutch Shell has announced its intention to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.
As part of its steps to achieve this, the company said its ambition is to be net zero on all the emissions from the manufacture of all its products by 2050 at the latest.
It will also accelerate its net carbon footprint ambition to be 'in step' with society’s aim to limit the average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
Royal Dutch Shell said this means reducing the net carbon footprint of the energy products it sells to its customers by around 65% by 2050, increased from around 50%, and by around 30% by 2035, increased from around 20%.
It also confirmed, in its responsible investment annual briefing, that it will 'pivot' towards serving businesses and sectors that by 2050 are also net-zero emissions.
Chief executive Ben van Beurden said: 'With the Covid-19 pandemic having a serious impact on people’s health and our economies, these are extraordinary times.
'Yet even at this time of immediate challenge, we must also maintain the focus on the long term.'
He added: 'Society's expectations have shifted quickly in the debate around climate change. Shell now needs to go further with our own ambitions, which is why we aim to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner.'
At 8:02am: [LON:RDSA] Royal Dutch Shell PLC share price was +18.1p at 1364.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: