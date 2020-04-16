StockMarketWire.com - Informa unveiled a series of measures to conserve cash including the temporary suspension of its dividend and further cost cuts as the impact on its business during the first quarter had intensified. The company also said it would raise funds through an equity placing. The impact on its events-related businesses, which accounted for about 65% of revenue, had intensified significantly since the initial disruption early in the first quarter in Mainland China, with no events of any scale scheduled to take place in April. 'This reduced level of activity is now expected to stretch through the second quarter and much of the third quarter, with a gradual and phased recovery from the third quarter into the final quarter of the year,' the company said. In order to stay ahead of the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, the company announced further cost-reductions, the temporary suspension of dividends, discussions on a debt covenant waiver and the issue of additional new equity.
The company temporary suspended its dividend payments, including the withdrawal of the 2019 final dividend, intiated discussions with US private placement debt holders, and completed an application for eligibility to issue commercial paper under the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Finance Facility.
Informa also unveiled plans to launch a proposed placing of up to 19.9% of shares, with the net proceeds of the placing to be used to strengthen the group's balance sheet, reduce overall net debt and lower leverage.
At 8:18am: [LON:INF] Informa PLC share price was +2.6p at 419.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
