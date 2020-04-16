StockMarketWire.com - Mining services company Capital Drilling replaced its final dividend with an interim dividend despite reporting an uptick in revenue in the first quarter amid rising gold prices.
For the period ended 31 March 2020, revenue rose to $32.5m, a 20.4% increase on the first quarter of 2019 and a 5.9% increase on fourth quarter of 2019.
Average monthly revenue per operating rig (ARPOR) increased 1.8% from the fourth quarter, which was attributed to 'strengthening revenue contributions from new contracts together with improved performance at long-term contracts.'
The gold price remained 'highly' supportive and had continued to rally during the quarter, reaching seven year highs early in the second quarter, which was a positive indicator given 90% of revenue was derived from the gold sector, the company said.
The company, however, declared a second interim dividend of US 0.7 cps for 2019 financial year in lieu of final dividend.
'Strong Q1 revenue result demonstrates that Capital Drilling has been largely unaffected during the quarter, however as we enter Q2 global travel restrictions are beginning to impact expat employee roster rotations with those on site working extended rosters,' the company said.
