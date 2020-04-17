StockMarketWire.com - Premier Inn hotel chain owner Whitbread said it had been confirmed as an eligible user of a UK government corporate debt initiative to help companies weather the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it was approved as an issuer under the UK Government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility.
Indicative issuing limits for the company's Fitch credit rating of BBB/F2 had been published on the Bank of England website.
'Whitbread has not currently issued any commercial paper from this programme,' it said.
'In addition to this facility, as at 16 April the business has accessible cash reserves of around £400m and access to £900m of its existing committed revolving credit facility.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: