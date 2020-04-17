StockMarketWire.com - Ten-pin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl detailed plans to raise approximately £10.9m through an equity placing at a premium to boost liquidity amid the coronavirus-led hit to performance.
The company planned to issue of 7.5m shares at a price of 145p a share, which represented a premium of approximately 1.4% to closing price of 143p on 16 April 2020.
The net proceeds of the placing would be used to further strengthen the group's balance sheet, working capital and liquidity position.
'Trading in the early part of March was affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and on 20 March 2020, in line with government guidance, the group temporarily closed its centres,' the company said.
Implementing extensive cost saving initiatives to ease the coronavirus impact, the company said it expected non-employee overheads to drop to £0.1, per month from approximately £1.1m a month.
The group expected a total monthly net cash burn of approximately £1.6, whilst centres remained closed.
'If all centres remain closed and the furlough arrangements under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme are available throughout the closure period, and including trade creditors unwind, the group expects to maintain a positive cash balance until the end of October 2020m,' it added.
