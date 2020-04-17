StockMarketWire.com - Independent publisher Bloomsbury Publishing pulled its dividend and said it planned to raise £8.4m through a discounted equity placing to ensure it remained within its debt covenants and had ample fiscal firepower to continue making investments.
The company said it would not be declaring a cash dividend for the last financial year but was considering a scrip dividend, which would be announced with the results for the year ended 29 February 2020.
'Based on a prudent downside scenario, assuming a 75% decline in print revenues and gradual retailer re-openings, to recovery in January 2021, the board has determined that the Company undertake a placing to raise approximately £8.4m, of additional headroom to provide financial flexibility to the company to enable it to maintain appropriate investment to capitalise on future commercial opportunities, whilst ensuring it remains within its banking covenants,' the company said.
The company said it would issue 3,766,428 shares at a price of 223.25p, representing a discount of 5.0% to the closing mid-market price of 235p a share.
'Retail closures have affected most UK and North America bookshop chains, including the retail branches of Waterstones, Barnes & Noble and WH Smith. Whilst some retailers have been able to continue to trade via their websites, orders for print books, which comprised 79% of the company's revenue for the year ended 29 February 2020, are being impacted in all our markets,' the company said.
At 9:36am: [LON:BMY] Bloomsbury Publishing PLC share price was +3p at 238p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
