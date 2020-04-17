StockMarketWire.com - Specialist currency manager Record said it still planned to pay a dividend for the 2020 financial year, as its annual assets under management rose 2% following the addition of more clients.
'The board's dividend policy has not changed as a result of the current market conditions, and the business remains profitable, cash generative with a strong balance sheet,' Record said.
'Consequently, at this time, the board expects to maintain payment of its ordinary dividend for the financial year in line with current market consensus, subject to final confirmation by the board at the announcement of full year results.'
Assets under management for the year through March 2020 climbed to $58.6bn, as client numbers grew by 11% to 72.
Record said it had a 'highly resilient agency business model', with a blue-chip institutional client base and conservative balance sheet, allowing it to 'respond swiftly' to the Covid-19 crisis.
At 9:37am: [LON:REC] Record PLC share price was +2.3p at 32.3p
