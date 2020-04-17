StockMarketWire.com - Metals processing group Jubilee Metals said its operations in South Africa had recommenced in adherence to the country's Covid-19 lockdown rules.
The company said its Inyoni platinum group metals and chrome operation had recommenced production, while its Windsor joint venture platinum operation was preparing to recommence production shortly.
The moves followed the temporary shutdown of the company's operations in South Africa in line with a 21 day nationwide lock down.
Staff at both operations had been reduced to include only critical staff to maintain continuous operations.
'Jubilee is reviewing the situation with regard to its further chrome operations which currently remain on hold as a result of the pandemic,' it added.
'Further updates will follow in parallel to any new developments and announcements by President Ramaphosa during the lock down period in South Africa.'
'Jubilee's Zambian Kabwe Operation continues to operate its copper refinery with all other project related work on-hold during this time.'
At 2:36pm: [LON:JLP] Jubilee Platinum PLC share price was +0.3p at 3.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
