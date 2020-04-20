StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Countryside Properties said it was establishing a £1m fund to support the most vulnerable people in its communities.
The company also said its executive committee and board members had agreed to a voluntary 20% reduction in base salary and fees from 1 April 2020 until at least 1 June 2020. The equivalent cash amount saved from the reduction in salaries and fees would be added to the charitable fund. The company reports its half year results on 14 May 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
