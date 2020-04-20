StockMarketWire.com - Transport analytics group Maestrano said it narrowed operating losses in the third quarter, sales rose and costs fell.
Losses at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation level for the three months through March amounted to £0.14m, compared to losses of £0.75m on-year.
Revenue rose 20% to £0.29m.
'Whilst the revenue reflects the change from the company's previous core business to the new Airsight business, it is very encouraging to see improved results as the company has transitioned to a lower overhead structure that complements the Airsight business model,' chief executive Andrew Pearson said.
'With the successful merger integration process behind us, we are now focused on future growth.'
'The long term nature of our contracts and the essential nature of the services we deliver, provide stability in the current environment.'
At 8:42am: [LON:MNO] Maestrano Group Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.6p at 2.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: