StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix said it had received a further $417k loan under the US government-backed Covid-19 business support scheme.

The funding was in addition to the receipt of a US government-backed loan of $629k announced on 15 April.


At 8:44am: [LON:TRX] Tissue Regenix Group PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.78p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com