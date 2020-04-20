StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix said it had received a further $417k loan under the US government-backed Covid-19 business support scheme.
The funding was in addition to the receipt of a US government-backed loan of $629k announced on 15 April.
At 8:44am: [LON:TRX] Tissue Regenix Group PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.78p
