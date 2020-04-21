StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure services provider Nexus Infrastructure said it had furloughed 713 employees, or 87% of its workforce, having closed down site-based activities in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.
Revenue in the six months through March had risen 18% on-year to £84.2m, though trading in the month of March was disrupted by the pandemic.
Nexus said its chief executive had taken a '100% reduction in salary', while its non-executive directors and chief financial officer had taken a 50% salary cut.
It said it had a 'strong' balance sheet, with gross cash at the end of March of £19.6m and net cash of £8.6m.
'Given the current economic uncertainty and the as yet unquantifiable longer-term impact of Covid-19 on our trading environment, we continue to be unable to provide accurate market guidance for the second half of the current year,' Nexus said.
'Looking further ahead, our experienced management team, sustainable business model and strong cash flow characteristics means we are well-positioned to prosper in the long term.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
