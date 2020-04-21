StockMarketWire.com - IntegraFin said funds under direction fell 11% in the second quarter fell 11% from the first as the coronavirus crisis weighed on equity markets.
On 31 March 2020 FUD totalled £34,990m, representing a decrease of 11.0% over the quarter and an increase of 1.7% over the year. Over the quarter the FTSE All Share Index fell by 26.0% and the MSCI World Index fell by 16.1%.
'The outlook for the second half of the year is dependent upon the economic effects of measures to combat COVID-19 and their impact upon equity markets, FUD and flows,' the company said.
At 8:39am: [LON:IHP] Integrafin Holdings PLC share price was +0.75p at 458.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: