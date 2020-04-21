StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Centamin maintained its guidance despite estimating lower production in the second quarter.
'Q2 2020 is scheduled to be a lower production quarter, producing approximately 115,000 ounces of gold, reflecting a reduction in underground output,' the company said.
But Centamin maintained its 2020 full year guidance, targeting production between 510,000-to-540,000 ounces of gold at cash costs between US$630-to-680 per ounce produced and AISC between US$870-to-920 per ounce sold.
The company also lowered its 2020 capital expenditure within a range of US$150-to-US$170m from US$190m previously.
The update on guidance came as the company reported a rise in revenue in the first quarter of the year, as higher gold prices boosted performance.
For the three months ended 31 March, gold production was up 8% on-year, but down 16% on-quarter, and gold sold was up 26% and 2% respectively.
Gold prices rose 7% on-quarter and 22% on-year to US$1,587 per ounce.
The company declared an interim dividend of 6 US cents per share, directly replacing the previously proposed 2019 final dividend of 6 US cents.
