StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gold producer Petropavlovsk said commissioning of a second flotation plant remained on track for the fourth quarter of 2020.
All key equipment items necessary to complete construction of the plant had now arrived in Russia, despite Covid-19 lockdown measures.
Once operating at full capacity, the plant at Pioneer would double the company's flotation capacity from 3.6m tonnes per annum to to 7.2m tonnes.
At 9:59am: [LON:POG] Petropavlovsk PLC share price was +1.53p at 25.68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
