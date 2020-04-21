StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gold producer Petropavlovsk said commissioning of a second flotation plant remained on track for the fourth quarter of 2020.

All key equipment items necessary to complete construction of the plant had now arrived in Russia, despite Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Once operating at full capacity, the plant at Pioneer would double the company's flotation capacity from 3.6m tonnes per annum to to 7.2m tonnes.


At 9:59am: [LON:POG] Petropavlovsk PLC share price was +1.53p at 25.68p



