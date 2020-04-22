StockMarketWire.com - Bus operator Rotala reported a fall in annual profit owing to acquisition costs and said it no longer planned to pay a final dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty.
Pre-tax profit for the year through November declined to £2.6m, down from £3.7m on-year.
Revenue rose 8% to £67.5m but was more than offset by a rise in one-off expenses. Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 4% to £4.4m.
Rotala had planned to declare a final dividend of 1.95p per share.
'The board will consider at an appropriate time in the future whether it may be possible to pay a special interim dividend to replace the abandoned final dividend for 2019,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: