StockMarketWire.com - Construction company supplier CRH said it made a 'positive' start to the year despite the impact of on performance from government efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.
'Our operations in Europe have been more impacted to-date, with nationwide shutdowns being implemented across a number of Western European markets, including the UK, France and Ireland,' the company said.
'With the exception of certain essential activities which are permitted to continue, our operations in these markets have been significantly impacted in recent weeks,' it added.
'In the absence of nationwide restrictions on construction activity, our Central and Eastern European businesses have been less impacted to-date.'
The company said its businesses in Pennsylvania, New York City and Washington state had been the most impacted to-date, while its operations in the Southeast, Central and Western US had been less affected.
CRH said it had also experienced 'significantly' lower activity levels in Ontario and Quebec as a result of government restrictions on construction in both markets.
The company said it had 'positive' start to the year with first quarter like-for-like sales 3% ahead of 2019.
CRH said shareholders would vote on whether to approve a proposed final cash dividend of €0.63 per share at an meting on 23 April.
Looking ahead, the company said its outlook for 2020 was uncertain and cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.
