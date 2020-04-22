StockMarketWire.com - Antofagasta said it expected copper production within the lower end of guidance and also cut its capital spending outlook even as the mining giant reported an uptick in output in the first quarter of the year.
The company said it now expected copper production to be towards the lower end of the original 725K-to-755K tonnes guidance range, though it could undershoot the guidance if its mining operations were required to shut down temporarily.
The downbeat guidance comes as the company said it would need to maintain and continue to evolve the precautionary health measures it had adopted, including social distancing, revised personal protective equipment, increased teleworking and other health related changes.
In the first quarter, copper production was 194,000 tonnes, 4.6% higher than in the previous quarter, and net cash costs were $1.10 per pound, some 27c per pound lower because of the weaker Chilean peso, higher production and tighter cost control.
Gold production was 65,100 ounces in Q1, 4.7% higher than last year, mainly due to higher grades at Centinela, the company said. Molybdenum production fell 1,100 tonnes to 2,400 tonneson-year due to lower grades at Los Pelambres. 'Capital expenditure for the year is now expected to be less than $1.3bn, that is at least $200m lower than our original guidance of $1.5bn due to the temporary suspension of the Los Pelambres Expansion project, the deferral of sustaining and other growth capital expenditure, lower mine development and a weaker Chilean peso,' the company said.
At 8:33am: [LON:ANTO] Antofagasta PLC share price was +1p at 731.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
