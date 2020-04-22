StockMarketWire.com - Iron deficiency focused Shield Therapeutics said founder and chief executive Carl Sterritt had resigned with immediate effect.
Sterritt had left 'following discussions with major shareholders and with mutual agreement', the company said.
He had been replaced by current chief financial officer Tim Watts, whom he would support over the coming months, it added.
Chairman James Karis thanked Sterritt for the 'very substantial' contribution made to Shield since he founded the company in 2008.
'His ongoing support is welcome and I wish him and his family all the best for the future.'
'Looking forward, I am very pleased that Tim Watts has agreed to assume the role of CEO.'
'His knowledge of the company and his strong biopharmaceutical background will be critical to further advancing the business.'
At 8:58am: [LON:STX] Shield Therapeutics PLC share price was -9p at 96.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
