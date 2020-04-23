StockMarketWire.com - Software company Sage has announced the appointment of Sangeeta Anand and Irana Wasti to its board as independent non-executive directors, with effect from 1 May 2020.
Sage reported that Anand has held senior management roles at F5 Networks Inc and Cisco Systems.
She is currently CMO of Alkira, a cloud native software start-up in San Jose, California.
Wasti is the president for GoDaddy EMEA and, prior to this role, was SVP and general manager for GoDaddy's productivity business.
She previously worked for Intuit where she oversaw the launch of QuickBooks POS with mobile payments integration, and has also held product and development roles at Google and IBM.
Chairman Sir Donald Brydon said: 'They each bring strong experience of high growth cloud technology businesses and digital transformation. They will bring a new perspective to the group's vision of becoming a great SaaS company.'
Sage announced separately that chief executive Steve Hare has invited non-executive director Cath Keers to work with Sage's brand and customer teams on projects where she has relevant expertise.
The board has agreed but has determined that Keers will no longer be independent and that her status is therefore redefined as a non-independent non-executive director.
Sage said she has stepped down as a member of the remuneration committee, with her place taken by Dr John Bates, both with effect from 22 April 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: