StockMarketWire.com - The UK stockmarket is trading lower, weighed down by the news from England's chief medical officer at yesterday's briefing that social restrictions are set to remain in place for the rest of 2020.
But human trials of a coronavirus vaccine are set to start today (23 April) and a rebound in the oil price has continued, with the price of both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate rising, having experienced negative prices earlier in the week.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.10%, or 5.87 points lower, to 5,764.76.
Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has accelerated 4.7% to 50.25p as it announced it had geared up to resume manufacturing at its St Athan facility on May 5.
Consumer goods company Unilever has shed 5.3% to £40.18 as it reported a 0.2% increase in turnover and home care underlying sales growth of 2.4% in the first quarter of 2020, maintaining its quarterly dividend.
But in its foods and refreshment division, underlying sales were down 1.7%.
Aerospace and defence contractor Meggitt has been buoyed 6.3% to 263.60p as it announced a 15% reduction in its global workforce in response to a significant fall in demand across its civil aerospace business due to Covid-19.
However, trading in the first quarter of 2020 was ahead of the comparative period, with group revenue up 5% on an organic basis.
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has climbed 3.3% to 139.60p on the news that it plans a 'phased return' to site construction and operating in May as a new digital reservation process helped its order book to increase this year.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum has gained 7.5% to 77.92p after it suspended its guidance and reported a sharp drop in profit as plunge in oil prices weighed on performance.
The energy operator and producer reported for the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell to $43.5m from $79.7m on-year as revenue fell to $206.7m from $250.6m.
Computacenter is up 2.8% to £15.26 after it announced it had pulled its dividend due to the heightened economic uncertainty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But the company has maintained its annual guidance and expected first-half profit to be broadly in-line, or slightly ahead of last year's.
Foodservice company Compass has lost 0.9% to £13.02 as it scrapped its dividend for this fiscal year to conserve cash and said half-yearly revenue rose about 1.6%, in-line with guidance given last month, with more than half of its businesses shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: