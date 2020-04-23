StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company Syncona has announced a $51m new commitment in a $77m (£62m) expanded Series A financing by SwanBio Therapeutics, taking its total commitment to this business to $74m (£59.6m).
Syncona said it has now invested a further $19.6m, and the holding is valued at cost at £34.3m.
The expanded Series A financing is set to enable SwanBio, a gene therapy company focused on neurological disorders, to continue to develop a scalable manufacturing process for commercial supply, progress its lead programme, build out a pipeline of indications and expand its leadership team. Its lead programme is targeting the treatment of Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN), a genetic neuro-degenerative disease affecting the spine. Syncona has a 78.6% fully diluted ownership stake at the point full current commitments are invested. Chief investment officer of Syncona and chairman of SwanBio Chris Hollowood said: 'This financing, which is Syncona's largest Series A to date, demonstrates our belief that we have a differentiated opportunity to build a world-class company, targeting neuro-degenerative diseases where there are no current treatments available.'
At 9:41am: [LON:SYNC] Syncona Limited share price was -0.75p at 204.25p
