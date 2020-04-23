StockMarketWire.com - Smart Metering Systems has announced that Willie MacDiarmid will step down from the board and as non-executive chairman immediately following the group's next Annual General Meeting in June 2020, after six years in the role.
Miriam Greenwood, the current senior independent non-executive director, will succeed MacDiarmid as chairman after the AGM, having been a non-executive director of SMS since 2014.
Graeme Bissett will replace Greenwood as the senior independent non-executive director after the AGM. SMS has also appointed Jamie Richards as a non-executive director with immediate effect.
He was a partner and head of infrastructure at Foresight Group for 18 years and previously worked at PwC, Citibank and Macquarie, both in London and Sydney. At 9:55am: [LON:SMS] Smart Metering Systems PLC share price was +33.5p at 617.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
