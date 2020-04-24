StockMarketWire.com - Luxury fashion house Burberry said it would delay its preliminary results by eight days and that its senior managers and directors had taken pay cuts.
The company said its top brass had agreed to a voluntary 20% reduction in their base salary and fees from April through June, with the equivalent cash amount to be donated to the Burberry Foundation Covid-19 Community Fund.
Burberry said it would continue to maintain base pay for all employees unable to fulfil their roles because of store or site closures.
Its trench coat factory in Castleford was now manufacturing non-surgical gowns and supplying them to the UK National Health Service, with more than 100,000 pieces of PPE donated so far.
The company said it would publish its preliminary results for the year ended 28 March 2020 on 22 May 2020 rather than 14 May 2020. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
